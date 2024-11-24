Whitney Cummings spills beans on acting rejection Sabrina Carpenter faced

Whitney Cummings recalled Sabrina Carpenter facing a rejection for an acting role

Whitney Cummings says Sabrina Carpenter auditioned for a role in The Conners.

Whitney mentioned Sabrina’s audition while talking about dealing with rejection and how rejection can often be a blessing in disguise.

“This business is mostly rejection,” Cummings remarked to People. The comedian said she has personally worked on getting “super comfortable with rejection.”

The Two Broke Girls creator used the Espresso hitmaker as an example and said that had she been cast in the show, she would’ve been stuck in a sitcom instead of being the famous singer that she is.

“Sabrina Carpenter auditioned ... and it wasn't the right fit. She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter," she shared.

“And by the way, thank God we said no to her,” Cummings remarked, arguing, "because she'd be stuck on a sitcom set and not being Sabrina Carpenter.”

Whitney Cummings continued to talk about rejection after using Sabrina Carpenter’s example, saying, "I think that we're still trained in our society to want to win and get a yes. Sometimes a yes is the worst thing you can get, because then you're stuck on the wrong show for 7 years. You're in the wrong thing.”