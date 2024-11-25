 
John Legend shares fun filled moments with kids Luna, Miles

The EGOT winner is a father to four children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren

November 25, 2024

John Legend has spent some quality time with his daughter Luna and son Miles.

The 45-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account on Sunday, to share glimpses of fun moments at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The father of four attended the event along with his two eldest kids Luna Simone, 8, and Miles Theodore, 6.

Legend posted a series of behind-the-scenes images from the show that occurred in Los Vegas.

In the images, the father and children can be seen participating in activities like kart racing and other F1-themed fun tasks

"24 hrs in Vegas," the proud father captioned the post.

For the racing event Legend donned all-black attire, Luna wore an oversized gray sweatshirt paired with animal-print pants while Miles rocked a plaid shirt with a blue beanie.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Luna and Miles, Legend is also father to 22-month-old daughter Esti and 17-month-old son Wren, whom he shares with his model wife Chrissy Teigen.

