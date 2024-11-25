Jason Kelce's performance takes centre stage at Appalachian State tailgate

Jason Kelce is a viral sensation again with a new performance.

The retired NFL star, 37, stopped by the Appalachian State University this weekend in Boone, North Carolina, during a tailgate.

In a now-viral TikTok clip shared by @mad.is.onnn, the former Philadelphia Eagles center can be seen performing a live rendition of Total Eclipse of the Heart during the Saturday event.

"Nothing like a snowy Homecoming at App State, especially when Jason Kelce brings the house down with a live rendition of Total Eclipse of the Heart at the tailgate!!!" the TikTok user captioned the video shared on November 23.

Jason, who now hosts his podcast New Heights with his footballer brother Travis Kelce, was dressed in a pair of gold and black striped overalls over a black hoodie and a winter hat.

Students could be seen gathered around Jason at a microphone as he sang the '80s power ballad.

The former athlete went hitting high notes, and at one point, forgot the lyrics but finished strong.

Fans couldn't help but praise Jason's versatility, with one saying, "I’m [losing] count of all of Jason's side quests since retirement lol," while another wrote, "I’ll never skip a Jason video." A third person chimed in, "He’s a national treasure."

Others were stunned by his multitasking, pointing out his grip on two beers in one hand and a cup in the other. "Man does not need to say Hold my Beer. He just does the thing holding 3 beers!!" someone joked.

The TikTok account for Jason's podcast also commented on the clip, writing, "He WENT for it."

Jason is part of the Philly Specials with Eagles players Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The group released their third holiday album, Philly Special Christmas Party on November 22.

The album features Jason singing a duet with Stevie Nicks called Maybe This Christmas and Santa Drives an Astrovan performed with Mt. Joy.