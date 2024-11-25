 
Kate Middleton plans major changes to update Royal Christmas traditions

November 25, 2024

Kate Middleton is said to be planning major changes to update some “centuries-old” Royal Christmas traditions which she finds “weird,” a new report has revealed.

According to Daily Beast, the Princess of Wales doesn't like the tradition of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, which has been around since Queen Victoria's time.

Instead, the mother-of-three is aiming for a more relaxed celebration, with gifts exchanged on Christmas Day one she takes on a more senior role in the Royal family, an insider revealed.

"Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird," an insider told the publication. "It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things.”

“I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall,” they added.

“You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day."

