 
Geo News

Pet cat 'claws' owner to death in Russia

Ginger feline named Stypoka scratched owner Dmitry Ukhin after he stopped pet cat from fleeing home again

By
Web Desk
|

November 30, 2024

A representational image of a ginger tabby cat enjoying the sun. — Unsplash/file
A representational image of a ginger tabby cat enjoying the sun. — Unsplash/file

In a surprising incident, a 55-year-old man in Russia died in his home after his pet cat fatally clawed him. 

According to The New Zealand Herald, Dmitry Ukhin went out to search the streets for his runaway ginger pet cat who was missing from home for two days.

Luckily but unfortunately for him, Ukhin was able to track down his cat on November 22 and brought it back home. 

The ginger feline named Stypoka tried to run away again and scratched his leg after he tried to stop him from escaping again.

His wound started to bleed furiously and he couldn’t stop the bleeding due to a medical condition that keeps the body from forming blood clots.

Ukhin had reportedly called his neighbour for help — as he was home alone at the time — who in turn contacted emergency responders but the scratches were so severe that Ukhin had died before the paramedics arrived at his home.

“Around 11pm, a man called 112 to report that his friend was bleeding from his leg due to a torn vein,” a police source told local media.

“The doctors who arrived only confirmed the man’s death, which the police received a telephone message about,” the source added.

The incident took place in the remote Kirishsky District east of St Petersberg.

Ukhin’s wife, Natalya, told local reporters that Stypoka is a kind and harmless cat who often liked to go on walks on his own.

The whereabouts of the cat remain unknown. 

Canada PM Trudeau visits Florida to meet with Trump amid tariff threat
Canada PM Trudeau visits Florida to meet with Trump amid tariff threat
North Korea's Kim Jong Un defends Russia's right to self-defence against Ukraine
North Korea's Kim Jong Un defends Russia's right to self-defence against Ukraine
Iran, Europeans to keep talking as tensions ratchet up
Iran, Europeans to keep talking as tensions ratchet up
Child abuser sentenced to life in prison for abusing almost 70 girls
Child abuser sentenced to life in prison for abusing almost 70 girls
World's largest gold reserve worth $83bn found in China
World's largest gold reserve worth $83bn found in China
What steps can Pakistan learn from China to tackle air pollution?
What steps can Pakistan learn from China to tackle air pollution?
Biden slams Trump tariff threats as 'counterproductive'
Biden slams Trump tariff threats as 'counterproductive'
Putin warns of using all weapons if Ukraine acquires nuclear arms
Putin warns of using all weapons if Ukraine acquires nuclear arms