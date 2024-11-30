Pet cat 'claws' owner to death in Russia

A representational image of a ginger tabby cat enjoying the sun. — Unsplash/file

In a surprising incident, a 55-year-old man in Russia died in his home after his pet cat fatally clawed him.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Dmitry Ukhin went out to search the streets for his runaway ginger pet cat who was missing from home for two days.

Luckily but unfortunately for him, Ukhin was able to track down his cat on November 22 and brought it back home.

The ginger feline named Stypoka tried to run away again and scratched his leg after he tried to stop him from escaping again.

His wound started to bleed furiously and he couldn’t stop the bleeding due to a medical condition that keeps the body from forming blood clots.

Ukhin had reportedly called his neighbour for help — as he was home alone at the time — who in turn contacted emergency responders but the scratches were so severe that Ukhin had died before the paramedics arrived at his home.

“Around 11pm, a man called 112 to report that his friend was bleeding from his leg due to a torn vein,” a police source told local media.

“The doctors who arrived only confirmed the man’s death, which the police received a telephone message about,” the source added.

The incident took place in the remote Kirishsky District east of St Petersberg.

Ukhin’s wife, Natalya, told local reporters that Stypoka is a kind and harmless cat who often liked to go on walks on his own.

The whereabouts of the cat remain unknown.