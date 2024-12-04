 
Geo News

Cuba's electric grid collapses after power plant failure leaving millions without light

Country's energy and mines ministry says island's top electricity producer had shut down at around 2am

By
Reuters
|

December 04, 2024

A client buys bread inside a bakery during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, November 20, 2024. — Reuters
A client buys bread inside a bakery during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, November 20, 2024. — Reuters  
  • Cuba's top electricity producer shuts down at around 2am.
  • Country's oil-fired power plants reached full crisis this year.
  • System failure leaves Havana almost completely in the dark.

HAVANA: Cuba's national electrical system collapsed early on Wednesday morning after the country's largest power plant failed, the government said, the latest of several such failures as the island's grid falls into disarray amid fuel shortages, natural disaster and economic crisis.

The country's energy and mines ministry said the Antonio Guiteras power plant in Matanzas, the island's top electricity producer, had shut down at around 2am, prompting the grid collapse.

Cuba's oil-fired power plants, already obsolete and struggling to keep the lights on, reached a full crisis this year as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico dwindled, contributing to multiple nationwide blackouts over two months.

The system failure on Wednesday morning had left the capital Havana almost completely in the dark, according to a Reuters witness. Lights before sunrise could be seen only in a handful of large hotels and government buildings across the city's skyline.

Reports of blackouts elsewhere in Cuba on social media suggested the entire island of around 10 million people was without power, though the government had yet to confirm the extent of the outage.

The energy and mines ministry said it was working to reconnect the electrical system.

Cuba's grid collapsed multiple times in October as fuel supplies dwindled and Hurricane Oscar struck the far-eastern end of the island, then again in November with the passage of Hurricane Rafael.

SKorea's Yoon Suk Yeol under fire after brief imposition of martial law
SKorea's Yoon Suk Yeol under fire after brief imposition of martial law
Trump appeals for hush money case dismissal after election victory
Trump appeals for hush money case dismissal after election victory
Afghan women denied access to midwifery training in latest blow to rights
Afghan women denied access to midwifery training in latest blow to rights
South Korea's President Yoon announces lifting martial law
South Korea's President Yoon announces lifting martial law
India signals readiness to pursue China business ties after border row resolved
India signals readiness to pursue China business ties after border row resolved
South Korea troops try to storm parliament after martial law declared
South Korea troops try to storm parliament after martial law declared
China's Xi vows to deepen infrastructure cooperation with Nepal
China's Xi vows to deepen infrastructure cooperation with Nepal
Indian police arrest seven for breaking into Bangladesh consulate
Indian police arrest seven for breaking into Bangladesh consulate