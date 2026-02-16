 
Geo News

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance

Naveed Akram's lawyer says he was doing "as well as he can be" given the "very onerous conditions" in prison

By
Reuters
|

February 16, 2026

Two people embrace as police officers stand guard outside Bondi Pavilion following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydneys Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025. — Reuters
Two people embrace as police officers stand guard outside Bondi Pavilion following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025. — Reuters 
  • Naveed Akram faces 59 charges over December 14 attack.
  • Akram appears via video link from Goulburn Correctional Centre.
  • Akram seat smostly in silence during the proceedings.

A man accused of opening fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach in an attack that killed 15 people appeared in court for the first time on Monday, Australian media reported.

Naveed Akram, 24, faces 59 charges over the December 14 attack, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and a terror offence.

Police allege he carried out the mass shooting with his father Sajid, 50, who was shot dead at the scene.

During a brief status mention at a Sydney court on Monday, Akram appeared via video link from Goulburn Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison southwest of Sydney, where he is being held on remand, media reported.

Akram wore prison greens and sat mostly in silence during the proceedings. He spoke only to acknowledge that he heard a discussion about extending non-publication orders for the details of the victims.

Outside court, Akram's lawyer Ben Archbold said his client was doing "as well as he can be" given the "very onerous conditions" in prison.

Archbold said it was too early to say how Akram would plead and that he had not discussed details of the alleged attack with him.

"I haven’t spoken to him about the attack in that regard," he told reporters.

"All that we’re doing at the moment is starting the process … we’re waiting for the brief to be served, there’s nothing more I can say."

Archbold added that he had visited Akram in prison.

"He’s just a client, and he’s a client that needs to be represented. And we don’t let our personal view get in the way of our professional obligations. The matter has been adjourned, I have nothing more to say."

The case is expected to return to court in April.

Don't get sense EU countries ready to give Ukraine date for membership, says EU's Kallas
Don't get sense EU countries ready to give Ukraine date for membership, says EU's Kallas
Open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US: Iranian minister
Open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US: Iranian minister
Bangladesh first: Dhaka's message to Islamabad and Delhi
Bangladesh first: Dhaka's message to Islamabad and Delhi
Bangladesh PM-to-be Rahman thanks those who 'sacrificed for democracy'
Bangladesh PM-to-be Rahman thanks those who 'sacrificed for democracy'
'Possibility of homicide': Pathologist calls for fresh probe into Jeffrey Epstein's death
'Possibility of homicide': Pathologist calls for fresh probe into Jeffrey Epstein's death
Trump says Iran regime change could be 'best thing' as second carrier heads to Middle East
Trump says Iran regime change could be 'best thing' as second carrier heads to Middle East
Indian man pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Sikh separatist
Indian man pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Sikh separatist
US to deploy new aircraft carrier to Middle East as Trump warns Iran
US to deploy new aircraft carrier to Middle East as Trump warns Iran