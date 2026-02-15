 
Geo News

Open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US: Iranian minister

US delegation, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to meet with Iranians on Tuesday

By
Reuters
|

February 15, 2026

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters/File
  • Second round of nuclear talks due on Tuesday: Iran minister.
  • Majid Takht-Ravanchi says initial talks went in a positive direction.
  • Rules out Tehran's acceptance of zero uranium enrichment.

Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC in an interview published on Sunday.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, but has repeatedly ruled out linking the issue to other questions, including missiles.

Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that a second round of nuclear talks would take place on Tuesday in Geneva, after Tehran and Washington resumed discussions in Oman earlier this month.

"[Initial talks went] more or less in a positive direction, but it is too early to judge," Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC.

A US delegation, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, a source had told Reuters on Friday, with Omani representatives mediating the US-Iran contacts.

Iran's atomic chief said on Monday the country could agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium in exchange for all financial sanctions being lifted. Takht-Ravanchi used this example in the BBC interview to highlight Iran's flexibility.

The senior diplomat reiterated Tehran's stance that it would not accept zero uranium enrichment, which had been a key impediment to reaching a deal last year, with the US viewing enrichment inside Iran as a pathway to nuclear weapons.

Iran denies seeking such nuclear weapons.

During his first term in office, Trump pulled the US out of a 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the signature foreign policy achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

The deal eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme to prevent it from being able to make an atomic bomb.

