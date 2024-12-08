 
US believes Assad regime may fall within days

US official says that probably by next weekend Assad regime will have lost any semblance of power

Web Desk
December 08, 2024

Rebel fighters sit on a vehicle in Homs, Syria, on December 7, 2024. — Reuters
  • US officials say Assad regime may lose power by next week.
  • Pentagon not poised to change its posture, says an official. 
  • Regime fall is 'increasingly plausible scenario', says an official.

Biden administration officials, who closely monitoring the changing situation in Syria with rebels fast advancing towards Damascus, suggest that the regime of President Bashar al-Assad could collapse within days as rebels have reached within 30 kilometres of Damascus.

They said that Assad’s hold on power was increasingly shaky. “Probably by next weekend the Assad regime will have lost any semblance of power,” an official said while speaking to CNN.

"The only thing that would delay a rebel conquest would be a well-organised coup and reorganisation, but Assad’s folks have done a good job of stifling any potential competitors."

Statement from US officials comes with a dramatic shift developing in Syria with rebels pushing towards the capital, Damascus, and fighting for control of Homs, a strategically vital city.

In Homs, insurgents have breached government defences from multiple directions, capturing an army camp and several villages, according to rebel commanders and local residents.

State media, however, maintains that the military is holding ground on the city’s outskirts, employing artillery and drones.

Meanwhile, US officials noted that the Pentagon, with 900 troops stationed in Syria, has not altered its military posture but has adopted additional security measures.

The question of Assad’s potential escape remains unresolved, with Moscow or Tehran emerging as possible destinations should his regime fall with the ruler saying that he would flee the country.

Rebels’ recent capture of Aleppo has triggered a domino effect, with government defences collapsing rapidly one after the other.

Protesters in Damascus suburbs have torn down Assad family symbols, joined by some deserting soldiers. However, state media claims that Assad is still in the capital, and military reinforcements are being mobilised.  

