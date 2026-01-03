Venezuela declares state of emergency after 'US conducts military strikes' in Caracas

Smoke seen rising from the buildings in Venezuelan capital Caracas on January 3, 2026. —X@@AbujomaaGaza

Column of smoke seen, loud noises heard in Venezuelan capital.

Pentagon refrains from immediately responding to reports of attack.

Trump admin officials are aware of reports of explosions.

Airplanes, loud noises and at least one column of smoke were being heard and seen in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Reuters witnesses, and the southern area of the city, near a major military base, was without electricity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, amid efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to leave office, including expanded sanctions, a ramped-up US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels allegedly involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Venezuela rejects "military aggression" by the United States, the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement early Saturday.

Attacks took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the statement said, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans."

Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.



Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro has accused the Trump administration of seeking a change in government to gain access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

“At this moment they are bombing Caracas" Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X. "Alert everyone — they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The (Organisation of American States) and the UN must meet immediately."

Petro, who did not provide further information or indicate the source of his assertions, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the US pressure campaign.

The US has made a major military buildup in the region, including an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.



Trump has announced a "blockade" of Venezuelan oil, expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Last week, Trump said the United States had "hit" an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, marking the first known time Washington has carried out land operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

He did not say whether those strikes were carried out by the CIA or not. Other media outlets have reported that the spy agency was behind them.

Trump has accused the South American country of flooding the US with drugs, and his administration has for months been bombing boats originating in South America that it alleges were carrying drugs.

Many nations have condemned the attacks as extrajudicial killings and Maduro's government has always denied any involvement with drug trafficking.