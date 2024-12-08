Reactions pour in as Syrian rebels drive Assad out of country

Syrians living in Turkey with opposition flags celebrate after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in front of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on December 8, 2024. — Reuters

Syria's army command on Sunday informed its officers that President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has come to an end, according to a Syrian officer who was informed of the move speaking to Reuters.

The announcement followed an unexpected and rapid rebel offensive that took the world by surprise.

Assad, who had consistently suppressed dissent, departed from Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," the rebels said, referring to a large jail on the outskirts of Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.

After Assad's ouster, reactions poured in from all over the world, including United States President Joe Biden.

"President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US Pentagon official Daniel Shapiro, who was attending the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain, said: "The United States will continue to maintain its presence in eastern Syria and will take measures necessary to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State."

He also called on all parties to protect civilians, particularly minorities, and respect international norms.

Additionally, a statement from the United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said that he "underscores the clear desire expressed by millions of Syrians that stable and inclusive transitional arrangements are put in place".

He urged all Syrians to prioritise dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society, adding he stands ready to support the Syrian people in their journey toward a stable and inclusive future.

"Today marks a watershed moment in Syria's history — a nation that has endured nearly 14 years of relentless suffering and unspeakable loss [...] This dark chapter has left deep scars, but today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one — one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians."

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said: "Events in Syria moving at remarkable pace. More than decade of conflict has displaced millions. Now many more are in danger. We will respond wherever, whenever, however we can to support people in need, including reception centres — food, water, fuel, tents, blankets".

Furthermore, the United Kingdom's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner welcomed the ouster of the Syrian president, saying: "Dictatorship and terrorism creates problems for the people of Syria who have faced so much already and also destabilises the region.

:That's why we have to have a political solution where the government is acting in the interests of the Syrian people. That's what we want to see. That's the type of democracy that we say is right for the world, and that, hopefully, is what the Syrian people will get.

"If Assad has gone, that's a welcome change, but what comes next has to be a political solution, and they have to be working in the interests of the Syrian people."