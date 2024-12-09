In pictures: Syrians celebrate fall of Assad regime

Joyful Syrians in cars and on foot gathered in Damascus, Aleppo, and other cities chanting "Freedom"

Syrians poured into streets in celebration of the fall of Assad family’s 50-year rulership, including the 24-year authoritarian rule on Sunday following an unexpected and rapid rebel offensive that took the world by surprise.

Joyful Syrians in cars and on foot gathered in Damascus, Aleppo, and several other cities, waving Syrian revolutionary flag in scenes and chanting "Freedom". The celebration was also joined by thousands of other Syrians living in other countries.

Groups of Syrians strolled through the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday following his ouster, wandering from room to room, posing for photographs, and with some taking items of furniture or ornaments.

Several men carried smart chairs over their shoulders. In a storeroom, cupboards had been ransacked and objects strewn across the floor.

The dramatic collapse also marks a dramatic moment for the Middle East, undermining Russia and Iran, which have lost a key ally at the heart of the region and creating more uncertainty as the war in the Middle East rages.

Let’s take a look at the celebrations of Syrians in and outside the country after the fall of Assad regime.

This screenshot taken from AFPTV shows people sitting on a tank as they gather at Umayyad Square in Damascus on December 8, 2024, after end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule following rebel offensive. — AFP

Syrian Kurds destroy the statue of Basel al-Assad, the late elder brother of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024.

People stand atop a toppled statue of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad in Damascus on December 8, 2024, after end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule following rebel offensive. — AFP

People carry furniture as they leave Al-Rawda Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria, December 8, 2024 in this screen grab taken from a video obtained by Reuters. — Reuters





People hold the Syrian opposition flag as they celebrate in Damascus after end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule following rebel offensive. — Reuters

People gather at Saadallah al-Jabiri Square as they celebrate, after Syria's army command notified officers on Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended, in Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2024. — Reuters

People hold the Syrian opposition flag as they celebrate, after Syria's army command notified officers on Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended, in Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2024. — Reuters

Syrians living in Turkey celebrate after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, in Istanbul, Turkey, December 8, 2024. — Reuters

People wave Syrian opposition flags as they gather outside the Syrian embassy, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in London, Britain December 8, 2024. — Reuters

People wave flags as they gather in front of the parliament, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Vienna, Austria, December 8, 2024. — Reuters

Syrians living in Greece gather in Syntagma square after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, in Athens, Greece, December 8, 2024. — Reuters

— Header image: AFP