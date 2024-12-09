In pictures: Syrians celebrate fall of Assad regime
Joyful Syrians in cars and on foot gathered in Damascus, Aleppo, and other cities chanting "Freedom"
Syrians poured into streets in celebration of the fall of Assad family’s 50-year rulership, including the 24-year authoritarian rule on Sunday following an unexpected and rapid rebel offensive that took the world by surprise.
Joyful Syrians in cars and on foot gathered in Damascus, Aleppo, and several other cities, waving Syrian revolutionary flag in scenes and chanting "Freedom". The celebration was also joined by thousands of other Syrians living in other countries.
Groups of Syrians strolled through the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday following his ouster, wandering from room to room, posing for photographs, and with some taking items of furniture or ornaments.
Several men carried smart chairs over their shoulders. In a storeroom, cupboards had been ransacked and objects strewn across the floor.
The dramatic collapse also marks a dramatic moment for the Middle East, undermining Russia and Iran, which have lost a key ally at the heart of the region and creating more uncertainty as the war in the Middle East rages.
