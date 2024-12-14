 
Five die as boat carrying migrants including Pakistanis capsizes off Greek island

Cargo vessels sailing in area rescue so far 39 men, most of them from Pakistan

By
Reuters
|

December 14, 2024

The Greek Navy conducts a rescue operation after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Gavdos, Greece, December 14, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. — Reuters
  • Witnesses say many still missing as search operations continued.
  • Rescued migrants transferred to island of Crete: coastguard.
  • Italian frigate, naval aircraft searching area after boat tragedy.

At least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off Greece's southern island of Gavdos, the coastguard said on Saturday, and witnesses said many were still missing as search operations continued.

So far 39 men — most of them from Pakistan — have been rescued by cargo vessels sailing in the area. They have been transferred to the island of Crete, the coastguard said, adding that the number of those missing had not yet been confirmed.

Coastguard boats, merchant vessels, an Italian frigate and naval aircraft have been searching the area since Greek authorities were alerted about the incident on Friday night.

In separate incidents on Saturday, a Malta-flagged cargo vessel rescued 47 migrants from a boat sailing about 40 nautical miles off Gavdos, while a tanker rescued another 88 migrants some 28 nautical miles off the tiny island in Greece's south.

According to initial information, coastguard officials believe the boats left together from Libya.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

Incidents with migrant boats and shipwrecks off Crete and its tiny neighbour Gavdos, which are relatively isolated in the central Mediterranean, have increased over the past year.

In 2023, hundreds of migrants drowned when an overcrowded vessel capsized and sank in international waters off the southwestern Greek coastal town of Pylos. It was one of the deadliest boat disasters ever in the Mediterranean Sea.

