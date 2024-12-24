South Korea turmoil: Opposition eyes acting president Han Duck-soo's impeachment

Acting South Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers an address to the nation at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2024. — Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea's main opposition party, days after impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, plans to "immediately" take steps to also impeach acting president Han Duck-soo, the party's floor leader said on Tuesday.

The Democratic Party's (DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae announced this after Han postponed approving legislation to launch a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law.

PM Han has taken over from the suspended Yoon, who was impeached on December 14 and faces a Constitutional Court review on whether to oust him or restore his powers.

"Acting president Han made it clear at today's cabinet meeting that he would not greenlight the special prosecution law," Park said, adding: "There is no way to interpret it other than that he is delaying time".

The timing of submitting a bill to impeach Han could be decided as soon as Tuesday afternoon, local media reported.

With a majority in parliament, DP passed bills this month to appoint a special counsel to pursue charges of insurrection, among others, against the conservative Yoon — and to investigate his wife over a luxury bag scandal and other allegations.

Han did not put the bills on the cabinet's agenda on Tuesday, instead calling for the ruling and opposition parties to discuss the bills and other issues.

An unnamed high-ranking official from Han's office called DP's planned move "highly regrettable", according to the Newsis news agency.

"The international community is currently supporting the acting president system. Impeachment could undermine that trust, and adversely affect the economy," Newsis cited the official as saying.

Han's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yoon's ruling People Power Party has accused the DP of threatening Han for not complying with their demands, at a time when South Korea's key ally the United States has just restarted planned communications with Asia's fourth-largest economy under Han's stewardship.

Meanwhile, Yoon has yet to announce his legal team or appear publicly since a televised statement on December 14.

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer helping form Yoon's defence team, told reporters on Tuesday that Yoon is unlikely to appear for questioning on Wednesday, Christmas Day, in answer to a summons by authorities investigating his move to impose martial law.

Yoon is prioritising the Constitutional Court's trial on whether to remove him from office or to reinstate his presidential powers, Seok said.