Bride's bizzare demands on wedding night lead to major conflict

Representational image showing a bride's hands. — Reuters/File

In a bizarre incident, a happy wedding night turned into a huge conflict after the newly-wed bride's demands shocked her husband and his family, landing the matter to a police station.

The incident took place in Saharanpur city of India's Uttar Pradesh state during "mu dikhai" — a ceremony which takes place in the South Asian marriages during which the bride shows her face to the groom.

According to Hindustan Times, the bride reportedly asked her husband to provide her with beer, marijuana and mutton. The groom complied with the request for beer but the matter escalated after the bride insisted on the other two items.

The groom, who felt uncomfortable with the situation, spoke to his family after which they approached the police seeking help.

The matter was then discussed in detail between both families at the local police station and the groom's family made an allegation saying that the bride was a transperson.

This claim further complicated the tense situation.

However, none of the families lodged a complaint with the police station. The police, however, facilitated the discussion between the parties, encouraging them to find a resolution.

Both the families left the station to discuss the issue privately with the groom's family working on resolving the matter at home.