 
Geo News

Mozambique prison riot claims 33 lives, over 1,500 escape

About 1,534 people escaped from prison but 150 of them have now been recaptured, says police chief

By
Reuters
|

December 26, 2024

Representational image of a high security prison in Maputo, Mozambique. — African media/File
Representational image of a high security prison in Maputo, Mozambique. — African media/File

MAPUTO: A violent riot at a prison in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, resulted in the deaths of 33 individuals and injuries to 15 others, according to Bernardino Rafael, the country's police general commander.

About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October's disputed election, which extended long-ruling party Frelimo's stay in power. Opposition groups and their supporters claim the vote was rigged.

While Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, Justice Minister Helena Kida told local private broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest was started inside the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.

"The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail." Rafael told a media briefing.

The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.

Mozambique's interior minister said on Tuesday that at least 21 people were killed in unrest after the country's top court on Monday confirmed Frelimo's victory.

32 survive, several others feared dead in Kazakhstan plane crash
32 survive, several others feared dead in Kazakhstan plane crash
Japan's foreign minister visits China to discuss 'challenges'
Japan's foreign minister visits China to discuss 'challenges'
South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law
South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law
Post-election violence claims over 21 lives in Mozambique
Post-election violence claims over 21 lives in Mozambique
On Christmas eve: Pope Francis urges courage, says everyone can make an impact
On Christmas eve: Pope Francis urges courage, says everyone can make an impact
Iran 'lifts ban' on WhatsApp, Google Play to scale back internet restrictions
Iran 'lifts ban' on WhatsApp, Google Play to scale back internet restrictions
Bangladesh protesters storm TV station for 'spreading propaganda'
Bangladesh protesters storm TV station for 'spreading propaganda'
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president