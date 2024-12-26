Mozambique prison riot claims 33 lives, over 1,500 escape

Representational image of a high security prison in Maputo, Mozambique. — African media/File

MAPUTO: A violent riot at a prison in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, resulted in the deaths of 33 individuals and injuries to 15 others, according to Bernardino Rafael, the country's police general commander.

About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October's disputed election, which extended long-ruling party Frelimo's stay in power. Opposition groups and their supporters claim the vote was rigged.

While Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, Justice Minister Helena Kida told local private broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest was started inside the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.

"The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail." Rafael told a media briefing.

The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.

Mozambique's interior minister said on Tuesday that at least 21 people were killed in unrest after the country's top court on Monday confirmed Frelimo's victory.