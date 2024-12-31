Questions over airport embankment, bird strikes as South Korea air crash probed

Firefighters take a look at the wreckage of the aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway, at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 31, 2024. — Reuters

SEOUL: Questions grew on Tuesday over the crash of a Jeju Air jetliner as police rushed to identify victims and as families of those killed in the deadliest plane crash on South Korean soil pressed authorities for more information.

The National Police Agency said it is making all-out efforts by adding personnel and rapid DNA analysers to hasten the identification of the five bodies still unidentified as of Tuesday.

Family members gathered at the country's Muan International Airport, where the crash occurred, have pushed for faster identification and more information from authorities.

All 175 passengers and four of the six crew members were killed when a Jeju Air 089590.KS Boeing BA.N 737-800 belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall. Two crew members were pulled out of the debris alive.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation as investigators sought to find out what caused the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.

The Transportation Ministry said a "Black Box" flight recorder recovered from the crash site was missing key pieces and authorities were reviewing how to extract its data.

Inspections of all 101 B737-800s operated by South Korean airlines was scheduled to be completed by January 3, while the airport would now remain closed until January 7, the Transport Ministry added.

Representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration, and aircraft manufacturer Boeing have joined the investigative body and plan to meet in Muan on Tuesday.

The NTSB said in a statement it sent three investigators including people with specialties in operational factors and airworthiness to South Korea to assist the investigation.

"If we need more specialists we will send them," board chair Jennifer Homendy said in an interview.

Investigators are examining bird strikes, whether any of the aircraft's control systems were disabled, and the apparent rush by the pilots to attempt a landing soon after declaring an emergency as possible factors in the crash, fire and transportation officials have said.

Officials have also faced pointed questions about design features at the airport, particularly a large dirt-and-concrete embankment near the end of the runway used to support navigation equipment.