In pictures: Ringing in 2025 around the world

Nations in the South Pacific Ocean welcome New Year ahead of the rest of the world

From Sydney to Beijing to Nairobi, communities worldwide ushered in 2025 with breathtaking illuminations, heartfelt hugs, and festive activities.

Auckland was the first major city to kick off the New Year celebrations as crowds flocked to the city centre and gathered atop its volcanic peaks to enjoy spectacular views of the fireworks.

Nations in the South Pacific Ocean welcomed the New Year ahead of the rest of the world, with New Zealand marking midnight a full 18 hours before the iconic ball drop in New York’s Times Square, where crowds sporting silver "2025" top hats assembled well in advance.

A woman takes her selfie in front of an illuminated decoration displayed on New Year´s Eve in Islamabad on December 31, 2024. — AFP

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, January 1. — Reuters

Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1. — Reuters

People light sparklers during New Year celebrations near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, January 1. — Reuters

A woman covers a child's ear during New Year celebrations on a street in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 31. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1. — Reuters

People attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31. — Reuters

Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq, January 1. — Reuters People pray to celebrate the 2025 New Year at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31. — Reuters

Tourist boats wait for New Year fireworks to start on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31. — Reuters

Women wearing 2025 headbands attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31. — Reuters

Child performers wait backstage before a countdown celebration event on New Year's Eve, at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, December 31. — Reuters

Performers take part in a countdown celebration event for New Year's Eve, at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, December 31. — Reuters Bangladeshi and Indian migrant workers queue for free ice cream during New Year’s Eve celebrations at a migrant worker recreation center in Singapore, December 31. — Reuters A projection mapping is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building to celebrate the New Year, in Tokyo, Japan, January 1. — Reuters

Fireworks are seen from Mount Qasioun during New Year's in Damascus, Syria, January 1. — Reuters