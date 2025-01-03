Sara Sharif's father attacked in prison after murder conviction

A combination of pictures showing deceased Sara Sharif and her convicted father Urfan Sharif. — Surrey Police

Urfan given medical aid within Belmarsh Prison for his injuries.

Police probing incident involving assault of prisoner: prison spox

Police spox confirms Urfan's injuries not life-threatening.



Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif, who was convicted last month for the murder of the 10-year-old, was attacked at Belmarsh Prison on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Urfan reportedly sustained "cuts to his face and body", which required stitches, and was given medical aid within the prison for his injuries, jail officials said.

"Police are investigating an incident involving the assault of a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on 1 January," a spokesperson for the Prison Service said.

However, the spokesperson fell short of providing further details about the incident, deeming it "inappropriate" while the probe continues.

Separately, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers are probing "an allegation that a prisoner was assaulted at Belmarsh". He said that the injuries Urfan suffered were not life-threatening.

Urfan and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, were given life imprisonment last month for inflicting years of cruel abuse and "horrific torture" that led to the death of the 10-year-old girl.

The court was told that Sara endured "unbearable suffering, anxeity, and fear" as she was repeatedly subjected to beatings, burns, bites, and physical restraint at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

Urfan received a minimum sentence of 40 years, while Batool was given 33 years. Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was also convicted of causing or permitting her death and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Justice Cavanagh said Sara's death "was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture", mainly at the hands of Sharif.

The senior judge said her "despicable treatment" took place in "plain sight and in front of the rest of the family".

He told Sharif: "You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

"Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you."