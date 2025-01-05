Three killed in Indian chopper crash

An undated image of an Indian Coast Guard helicopter. — Indian Coast Guards

At least three individuals, including two pilots and a crew member, were killed when an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the Porbandar airport in Gujarat, India Today reported on Sunday.

The helicopter crash occurred at 12:10pm (local time).

Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) went down during a routine training sortie.

Officials said that all of the crew members, including two pilots, were pulled out of the debris of the crashed aircraft with severe burns, but they later succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.

Indian Coast Guard officials confirmed the deaths and said that an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

The crash comes just months after another Coast Guard helicopter went down in the sea.