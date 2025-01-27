Jennifer Lopez slays at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

 
Jennifer Lopez was one of the celebrities who attended the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The 55-year-old actress, as reported by Daily Mail, entered the Park City, Utah on Sunday, January 25, to attend the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For the star-studded event, the actress, who plays screen star Ingrid Luna in her ex-husband, Ben Affleck’s backed film, donned a see-through Valdrin Sahiti gown.

Jennifer Lopez donned a black Valdrin Sahiti gown at star-studded event
Jennifer Lopez donned a black Valdrin Sahiti gown at star-studded event

The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker matched her black dress with same coloured-platform heels.

For accessories, along with a black clutch, she chose to wear Hassanzadeh jewellery in the shape of a spider web.

Her makeup was classic Hollywood style as she chose bold eyes, fluttery lashes, which she wore with a simple nude lip.

Lopez stars in a musical movie which is about two Argentinian prisoners, Luna, and Tonatiuh, who form a bond over the plot of a Hollywood musical starring a silver screen diva.

Written and directed by Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez starrer Kiss of the Spider Woman is adapted from the stage musical with the same name, which itself is based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

