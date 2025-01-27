'Sister Wives’ Meri Brown takes bold step in bitter battle with Kody

Reality TV star Meri Brown has teamed up with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, to seek legal counsel in their property dispute with ex-husband Kody Brown.

On the Sunday, January 26 episode of Sister Wives, the 54-year-old Meri talked with the 55-year-old Janelle about hiring a lawyer.

She said she wants “an equal share” of the family’s four-plot property in Flagstaff, Ariz., called Coyote Pass, which is owned by Meri, Janelle, Kody, and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

In an on-camera interview, Meri articulated, "There's been a lot of confusion surrounding the way things have been done in the family, the way that Kody is with me and has been with me for many, many years.”

"So I think that's why I'm going to get a lawyer to help me through this process,” she shared, shedding light on the trouble she has had with her ex-husband over selling their property.

The mother of one went on to quip, "I felt like for quite a few years, I've just kind of sat back and just not wanted to ruffle feathers. So I haven't pushed the issue on many things, but I will push the issue."

Moreover, while speaking over Zoom with Janelle, who proclaimed last week that she had already gotten legal help, Meri stated that she wanted to start the sale process quickly and without a lawyer, "Kody might never agree."

Jenelle asked, "So you're talking to somebody too?" to which Meri responded with a nod.

Expressing her thoughts, Janelle noted, "I'm glad it just makes sure it gets done fairly and in a timely manner because I think [Kody] could just drag his feet if he wanted to.”

Meri replied, "That's why I said we need to do this by such and such a date. Let's come up on a date," and Janelle responded, "Today's that date!"

"I'm so, so glad Meri understands it's wise to have a lawyer because we're not family anymore. I mean, this is people now trying to dissolve a business that went bad, basically,” Janelle concluded.

For the unversed, in Sister Wives, the property dispute is about Coyote Pass, a large piece of land Kody bought with Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

They planned to build homes there, but now they argue over how to divide it fairly since several wives have left the marriage.

Notably, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine Brown were all married to Kody in a plural marriage.

Three of the marriages ended within 14 months, as Christine left in November 2021, Janelle split from Kody in December 2022, and Meri’s marriage ended in January 2023.