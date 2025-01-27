 
Brittany Mahomes celebrates in style after Patrick leads Chiefs to victory

January 27, 2025

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband Patrick Mahomes’ victory after the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship.

Taking to her Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a photo of herself as she was standing on the sidelines while her husband Patrick played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing an off-white furry coat, a pair of black pants with white stripes at the side, and white boots.

To accessorise her look, Brittany was carrying a red purse in her right hand and had two silver rings.

With subtle makeup, she chose to leave her blonde hair down, parted in the middle.

The mother of three also scribbled a caption under her post that read, “We’re baaaaaack [emojis].”

Other than that, Brittany also posted some photos on her Instagram Stories from the game in which the Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills 32-29, earning their spot in the Super Bowl.

She ended her posts with a message to show her gratitude to the fans who came out to support her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Thank you for all your concerns with 15 this season, see ya’ll in New Orleans,” Brittany Mahomes penned prior to signing off, “his wife.”

