Travis Kelce brings Taylor Swift-inspired humor to 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

January 28, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showcased his hosting skills and playful side with a Taylor Swift-inspired math question during a preview of the upcoming episode of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In the clip, Kelce posed a question, “Nicole has 98 beads to make six friendship bracelets. If each bracelet has an equal number of beads, what is the fewest number of leftover beads she can have?”

According to People, the playful nod to Swift’s love for friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour elicited laughter from the contestants.

Moreover, comedian Nicole Byer joked by saying, “It’s because she only has six friends."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent couldn’t resist teasing Kelce further, “Do you know anyone who likes friendship bracelets?”

Additionally, the NFL star replied with a grin, “I know a few. Might have converted them into a Chiefs fan.”

As per the publication, Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift for over a year, previously shared the story of how he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour in July 2023.

Although the gesture didn’t pan out at the time, their relationship has flourished since going public in October 2023.

Most recently, Swift was seen supporting Kelce at the AFC Championship game on January 26, where the Chiefs secured their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance by defeating the Buffalo Bills.

Furthermore, cameras even caught the couple sharing an “I love you” moment amid the celebrations, as per the outlet.

