Justin Baldoni's shocking apology to Blake Lively comes to light

Justin Baldoni apologizes to Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s voicemail to Blake Lively has sparked buzz.

In the note, the Gossip Girl star reportedly compared herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, calling husband Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift her “dragons” during a clash over It Ends With Us.

Daily Mail has received an audio that gives more details about the feud, which started when Lively made changes to a rooftop scene in the film and not all of the changes were “met with unqualified praise.”

Text messages from April 2023, added to the $400 million lawsuit against Lively, show her disappointment.

The 37-year-old actress told Baldoni she was upset by his “lukewarm response” to her version of the scene, which her husband and best friend, Swift, had praised.

Notably, the argument led the Green Lantern actress to stop responding for several days.

According to the complaint, the Everwood star then sent her a message saying he liked her work and added, “I would have felt that without Ryan and Taylor.”

Lively replied with a long message, saying, “They [Reynolds and Swift] also know I’m not always good at making sure I’m seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process.”

She added, “They don't give a s*** about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me.'

Baldoni replied with a voicemail, shared today for the first time, and in it, he apologised to Reynold’s wife, saying, “I fell short” in his response to her changes.”

In a little over six and a half minutes long audio, the Clouds actor said he was glad The Shallows actress felt comfortable telling him that, adding, “I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will say.”

He went on to address her dragon threat directly by quipping, “Damn right, you got great friends. If that's how you felt and they knew that. F***.”

“We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact they're two of the most creative people on the planet… The three of you guys together is unbelievable. Talk about energy. Force. All three of you.”

Baldoni stated he did not need Reynolds’ or Swift’s names mentioned about the scene changes and then praised Lively, calling out her “work ethic” and “creative vision.”

“I just wanted you to know, I didn't need that. It's really good and it's going to make the movie sing like you said and I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you,” he said.