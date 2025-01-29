Jennifer Lopez lists musicals she auditioned for before landing 'Kiss of the Spider-Woman'

Jennifer Lopez recalled that she has always wanted to do a musical and auditioned few films before landing a role in Kiss of the Spider-Woman

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter ahead of the musical premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the 55-year-old songstress shared a list of musical films she tried to get starred in.

“I remember auditioning for Evita, I remember auditioning for Chicago and for Nine — getting very close on Nine,” said Lopez.

“There was a lot of things that I had always hoped that I could do and just wasn’t the right time," she continued.

The Atlas star added. "But this is the right thing."

Chicago was released in 2002 starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as leads while in Evita (1996), Madonna was cast as Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón.

Nine, which was helmed by Rob Marshall, included Nicole Kidman Penelope Cruz Daniel Day-Lewis, and Marion Cotillard.

After the screening of Lopez's first musical, the film received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," Lopez noted in the Q&A session after the premiere.

"When you talk about the importance of musicals, the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV ... we'd come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving," the singer continued. "I remember I was just mesmerized."

"And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' And that was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true!"Lopez further added.