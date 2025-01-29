Lady Gaga gets candid about ‘Mayhem': ‘Feels good to me'

Lady Gaga recently got candid about her upcoming album titled, Mayhem and described it as an “utter chaos”.

The 38-year-old singer, while talking about her highly anticipated seventh studio album, told the March 2025 issue of ELLE UK, "The record just feels good to me. It sounds good.”

According to the Poker Face singer, her new album breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun.

The singer-actress then explained, “’Mayhem’ is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to.”

"And in that way, it was about following the songs,” Gaga said, adding, “Writing as many songs as I did for this album was a labour of total love.”

"And then you just have to be very cutthroat by the end," the Bad Romance crooner said.

On Monday, January 27, Lady Gaga announced that she will finally release Mayhem, which will feature 14 tracks.

Moreover, the forthcoming album will also include lead single, Disease, and Die with a Smile, a duet with Bruno Mars.