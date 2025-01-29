Leonardo DiCaprio's pals' real feelings about Vittoria Ceretti romance revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly getting serious

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting more serious with his current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti than he’s ever been with anyone and that’s a drastic change his friends have to accept, per an insider.

According to the insider, Leo has integrated Vittoria into his family and is thinking about moving her into his Hollywood home.

“No one has seen Leo this in love or this devoted to a woman, really ever,” a source told In Touch.

“He has totally integrated her into his family,” the friend shared, “usually, he keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents, but Vittoria is completely in the mix.”

The mole noted that the Titanic star usually makes time with his friends a priority, but Vittoria is now more important to him.

“His loyalty is usually to his ‘boys,’ but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends. He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town,” they added

The tipster also alleged that this change has “been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow and they complain that he’s ‘whipped’ but Leo doesn’t care one bit. He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first linked in the summer of 2023.