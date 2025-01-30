‘Spoiled' and ‘petulant' Prince Harry suffers blistering bashing

Prince Harry’s ‘spoiled’ lifestyle has just been exposed as the royals’ former butler gets out.

Comments about the Duke’s current lifestyle and the possibility of the Vanity Fair article actually being ‘factual’, when it comes to its depictions, has been shared by former butler Paul Burell.

He dished on it while talking to Sky News Australia, on behalf of Prime Casino.

His conversation there started off heavy hitting and sees him claiming, “I take this article as pretty factual.”

Because, “Vanity Fair is a prestigious title so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent.”

And right now, “They're confirming what everybody else suspects and they're listening to the people who are in the know, and, and don't speculate.”

“I've never met Meghan myself, but how can so many other people be wrong? It's not possible,” he wondered after ponding the possibility to the host.

For those unversed, the Vanity Fair article didn’t just address Meghan’s shortcomings with her staff and those that work for her, but also Prince Harry’s.

According to their report Prince Harry is simply “lost” when it comes to money making endeavors and even a source admitted in the piece, “I just felt like he kind of didn’t want to be there doing that at this time.”

So while responding to the bit about the Duke, Mr Burell said even more candidly, “I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be.”

“I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I've experienced that myself,” because “he's always lived in a bubble.”