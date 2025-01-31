Photo: Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source

Sofia Vergara is reportedly not going to forget what Kelly Mantle said about her attitude.

During her latest chat on The Bold and Beautiful podcast, Kelly Mantle said Sofia was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever encountered.

These brutal comments came after her experience with the Columbian actress on the set of 2019'sThe Last Halloween.

Kelly went on to address that working with Sofia “was not the most pleasant experience I’ve ever experienced.”

She also claimed about the Griselda actress’ rude behavior wasn’t directed toward her, but “It was the way that some of her staff were being treated” that seemed rude.

Now, as per the latest findings of Life & Style, Sofia will never remain tight lipped after these allegations for long.

Explaining why the actress would not let Kelly’s statements go, a source mentioned, “Sofía speaks her mind, so you better believe she’ll address this one way or another.”

“She doesn’t put up with this sort of thing lightly,” the insider also declared.

“Sofía made so many good friends on that show, and had nothing but good experiences,” they explained.

In conclusion, the source noted, “So it’s very upsetting that this random day player is coming out with these sour grapes and trying to take her down with these random accusations about her being this mega diva,” the insider explains.