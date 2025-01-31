Gisele Bundchen shares glimpse of her baby bump

Gisele Bundchen showed off her baby bump with a note on happiness

The 44-year-old supermodel who is expecting her third child, took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 29 to give a rare peek at her growing baby bump.

She uploaded a video of herself walking along a beach, holding her baby bump while running through the sand with the sunset in the background.

The mom of two can be seen donning a leopard print skirt with a revealing top.

She penned down some wise words on creating our happiness is our responsibility in the caption.

"Happiness is an inside job," Bundchen wrote.

"Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen is pregnant with her third and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's first baby.

She is also mom to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady.