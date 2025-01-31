Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón in hot waters over Islamophobic remarks

Karla Sofía Gascón is facing a backlash over her past controversial remarks.

The Emilia Pérez star, who recently became the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, once made comments about Muslim culture, George Floyd, and diversity among other things she criticised about on X.

The now-deleted posts reemerged this week as journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots on the platform.

In a deleted 2020 post, the actress allegedly wrote, "Is it just my impression or are there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic,” People Magazine reported.

In a post reportedly reacting to the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony, Gascón wrote, which translated to English as, "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala,” per Variety.

Additionally, Gascón also appeared to claim "there are people working with Fernanda Torres tearing me and Emilia Pérez down" but later said on January 28 that she did not mean to suggest Torres, 59, or anyone "directly associated with her" is smearing Emilia Pérez.

On January 29, Gascon called herself “Public Enemy No. 1” a day before the resurfaced tweets. The Spanish actor claimed there are “haters who try to invent a new controversy or a new way to insult me ​​every day. That's good because it awakens neurons, and with that maybe one day they'll be able to understand that hatred won't get them anywhere.”