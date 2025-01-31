Will Ferrell shares two cents on backlash for not acting as Elf at NFL

Will Ferrell shares two cents on backlash over not acting as Elf at NFL

Will Ferrell has shared his two cents on the backlash he received for not acting as an Elf at the NFL.

While chatting with People, the comedian candidly talked about the reason behind why he was drinking during the game.

“Some people were not too happy,” The Other Guys began by saying. “They thought, ‘Please be true to the character. That was not cool.’”

On December 24, while dressing as an elf, Ferrell was spotted smoking and drinking, which went viral, at an NHL hockey game.

Following this, the 57-year-old actor received backlash for acting opposite to his character.

Recalling his viral footage the You're Cordially Invited actor explained that he was having “a bad day” at that time.

“(My family are) season ticket holders for the L.A. Kings. We have seats right on the glass, which are amazing,” he added.

“I told my wife, ‘Over the break, it would be funny if I just got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for like a week.”

He portrayed the character of Buddy, who was raised by elves, searching for his family in the comedy movie Elf , which was released on December 18, 2003.

Before concluding, Ferrell shared, “I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react'."