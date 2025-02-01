 
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome a sweet new addition to their family

The actress and her husband shared a glimpse of their baby in a new post

February 01, 2025

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell announced that they have become a parent of a baby girl via surrogate.

Taking it to Instagram on Friday, January 31, the 35-year-old actress and her husband shared the exciting news that they have welcomed a baby girl named Tove.

In the joint post, the newly minted mom shared a glimpse of her baby girl, lying in a bassinet.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” Collins penned down in the caption.

The baby's head was wrapped in a cute floral and a blanket with the newborn's name was draped over the cradle.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in September 2021, sharing the news on social media.

The Emily in Paris actress wrote in the announcement post gushing over her husband McDowell, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…" she wrote.

