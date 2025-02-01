 
Pete Davidson confesses playing ‘the girl' role in past relationships

The comedian revealed how his upbringing in a certain environment changed the dynamics of his romantic relationships

February 01, 2025

Pete Davidson revealed he prefers women who are confident and assertive.

In a recent chat with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 31-year-old alum talked about his specific preference in dating when Barrymore inquired him how men see a woman who takes the initiative in a relationship.

“I’m the girl, I think, whenever I’m in a relationship,” he admitted. “So, some guys are shy ... when a lady’s like, ‘Hey,’ you know?”

Then the host inquired about id men have a liking towards assertive women.

In response, Davidson revealed that he liked assertiveness in women due to being raised in a house full of women.

"I do, because I grew up [with] all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine."

The dating history of Davidson's included prominent women in the industry like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Back in 2024, the Saturday Night Live alum talked about the lessons he learned about dating over the years.

"I got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel,” he told W Magazine. “It was a long time coming, and I needed it. I’m very happy where I am right now, mentally."

