Lainey Wilson unveils exciting venues for 'Whirlwind' tour

Lainey Wilson just hyped up her forthcoming world tour, Whirlwind.

Titled in support of her fifth studio album of the same name, released on August 23, 2024, the tour is set to be kicked off this year in March.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the Watermelon Moonshine singer uploaded a video where she revealed her venue for October 10, 2025, one of the scheduled dates on her five-month long endeavour.

Set to the tune of her title track, Whirlwind, she reposted a video of the New York venue, The Garden, where she would be performing.

On the post, Wilson commented, “I loveeee thisssss,” with three cowboy emojis.

Meanwhile in her next story, uploaded with her track Wildflowers and Wild Horses, she unveiled another venue for her August 29 date, which would be Rogers Palace, in the city of Edmonton, Canada.

Captioning the post on her story, “Bat signal calling all wild horses. Let’s go on tourrr,” she made two clever references, one to the Batman series and second to her 2022 song.

It is pertinent to mention that Lainey Wilson would be kicking off her tour, Whirlwind on March 4, 2025 and would be concluding it on November 8, 2025.

This would mark the award-winning artist’s biggest tour yet as she performs in ten different cities of Europe before returning to the US for a slew of summer concerts.