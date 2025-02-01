 
Geo News

Lindsay Lohan surprises fans by revealing her son Luai for the first time

Lindsay Lohan leaves fans shocked with surprising revelation of her son Luai's image on social media for the first time

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Lindsay Lohan surprises fans by revealing her son Luai for the first time
Lindsay Lohan surprises fans by revealing her son Luai for the first time

Lindsay Lohan delighted fans on Friday by sharing the first images of her son, Luai, since his birth in July 2023.

The 38-year-old star posted heartwarming family photos on Instagram, featuring her husband, Bader Shammas, 36, and their 18-month-old son during a visit to the zoo.

One snapshot showed Luai in his father's arms, curiously peering into an animal enclosure, while another captured him observing a snake up close.

According to Daily Mail, Lohan also shared an adorable moment of Luai leading her around the park while sporting a yellow polka-dotted sunhat.

Alongside the family outing, her January photo roundup included romantic selfies with Shammas and a picture with his relative, Yasmine Shammas.

Moreover, fans showered the post with praise, applauding Lohan’s devotion to motherhood. One follower commented, “Just living your best life, we love to see it!” while another praised her for keeping her son’s life private.

Additionally, Lohan, who married Shammas in 2021 after meeting in Dubai, has been balancing her family life with her career, as per the publication. 

During the filming of Freakier Friday, her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis described her as being in “mom mode” on set, revealing that Shammas would often pick her up after work with Luai waiting in her trailer.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for Freakier Friday, the sequel to Lohan and Curtis' 2003 hit film Freaky Friday.

Although Disney has yet to confirm a release date, the movie is expected to hit theaters in 2025, as per the outlet. 

Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer
Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial video
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'
Karla Sofia Gascon hate for Selena Gomez resurfaces
Karla Sofia Gascon hate for Selena Gomez resurfaces