Lindsay Lohan surprises fans by revealing her son Luai for the first time

Lindsay Lohan delighted fans on Friday by sharing the first images of her son, Luai, since his birth in July 2023.

The 38-year-old star posted heartwarming family photos on Instagram, featuring her husband, Bader Shammas, 36, and their 18-month-old son during a visit to the zoo.

One snapshot showed Luai in his father's arms, curiously peering into an animal enclosure, while another captured him observing a snake up close.

According to Daily Mail, Lohan also shared an adorable moment of Luai leading her around the park while sporting a yellow polka-dotted sunhat.

Alongside the family outing, her January photo roundup included romantic selfies with Shammas and a picture with his relative, Yasmine Shammas.

Moreover, fans showered the post with praise, applauding Lohan’s devotion to motherhood. One follower commented, “Just living your best life, we love to see it!” while another praised her for keeping her son’s life private.

Additionally, Lohan, who married Shammas in 2021 after meeting in Dubai, has been balancing her family life with her career, as per the publication.

During the filming of Freakier Friday, her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis described her as being in “mom mode” on set, revealing that Shammas would often pick her up after work with Luai waiting in her trailer.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for Freakier Friday, the sequel to Lohan and Curtis' 2003 hit film Freaky Friday.

Although Disney has yet to confirm a release date, the movie is expected to hit theaters in 2025, as per the outlet.