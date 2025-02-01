 
Meghan Markle appears in new video after Kate Middleton latest honor

Kate Middleton received new honor as Patron of Tŷ Hafan

February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle has appeared in the new video as a surprise guest at Kerry Washington's 48th birthday party this week.

Jessica Alba shared the video on Instagram and Meghan appears at the end of it.

Jessica revealed Meghan attended the "girl's night" that saw them set fresh intentions, "release what no longer serves us."

She posted the video and wrote, “Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington. There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius.

“We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter”

Jessica continued, “New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration.

“Feeling extra grateful - to more nights like these.”

This is Meghan’s first appearance after Kate Middleton received new honor as Patron of Tŷ Hafan.

