 
Geo News

Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing role before passing away

Paul Danan revealed rare truth about losing a Hollywood role in final interview before passing away at the age of 46

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing a role before passing away
Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing a role before passing away

Paul Danan, former Hollyoaks star, revealed in his final interview that he was originally cast in the 2003 Hollywood film Cheaper By The Dozen but was replaced at the last minute by Ashton Kutcher.

While speaking on the Outlet Ten Discussions Podcast, he reflected on his career, expressing disappointment over losing the role and sharing insights into his struggles in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Danan was found dead at a rehabilitation facility in Bristol, where he had been staying in an effort to recover.

As per Daily Mail’s report, authorities believe that he passed away after slipping and falling.

Additionally, the actor, best known for playing Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, later gained significant fame through reality TV, including Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite early aspirations for a Hollywood career, Danan faced challenges navigating fame and substance abuse.

Before his death, he had secured a role in the upcoming crime drama Bloody Love, which remains in pre-production, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Danan was laid to rest on January 21.

His candid final interview shed light on his experiences in the entertainment world, leaving fans reflecting on his career and untimely passing, as per the outlet's claims. 

Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance after weeks of intense criticism
Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance after weeks of intense criticism
Kim Kardashian suffers loss of loved one: 'Difficult to process'
Kim Kardashian suffers loss of loved one: 'Difficult to process'
Who is Veronique Dreux and what's her relation to Brigitte Macron?
Who is Veronique Dreux and what's her relation to Brigitte Macron?
King Charles strong warning to Prince Andrew revealed
King Charles strong warning to Prince Andrew revealed
Guy Pearce dishes on how he control his career: 'The way I wanted'
Guy Pearce dishes on how he control his career: 'The way I wanted'
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her beauty preferences
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her beauty preferences
Kanye West's Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles
Kanye West's Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle spends fortune to 'look the part of a Princess' video
Meghan Markle spends fortune to 'look the part of a Princess'