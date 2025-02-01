Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing role before passing away

Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing a role before passing away

Paul Danan, former Hollyoaks star, revealed in his final interview that he was originally cast in the 2003 Hollywood film Cheaper By The Dozen but was replaced at the last minute by Ashton Kutcher.

While speaking on the Outlet Ten Discussions Podcast, he reflected on his career, expressing disappointment over losing the role and sharing insights into his struggles in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Danan was found dead at a rehabilitation facility in Bristol, where he had been staying in an effort to recover.

As per Daily Mail’s report, authorities believe that he passed away after slipping and falling.

Additionally, the actor, best known for playing Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, later gained significant fame through reality TV, including Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite early aspirations for a Hollywood career, Danan faced challenges navigating fame and substance abuse.

Before his death, he had secured a role in the upcoming crime drama Bloody Love, which remains in pre-production, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Danan was laid to rest on January 21.

His candid final interview shed light on his experiences in the entertainment world, leaving fans reflecting on his career and untimely passing, as per the outlet's claims.