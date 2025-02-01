Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance after weeks of intense criticism

Meghan Markle enjoyed some time with her showbiz pals after weeks of continuous backlash.

After the intense criticism of “disaster tourist” and accusations in a Vanity Fair article, the Duchess of Sussex attended the birthday party of her A-list friend Kerry Washington on Thursday.

Dressed in a chic cream blouse, Meghan attended a party along with newly single Jessica Alba.

Jessica recently got divorced from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.

However, this appearance of the former royal comes after a challenging period of intense criticism.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has faced intense criticism in recent weeks. From being labelled a "disaster tourist" while supporting Los Angeles wildfire victims to postponing her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Moreover, a scathing article featured accusations from her former staff members, claiming that working experience with Meghan is “very very awful.” The article also dropped a bombshell, revealing that a member of Meghan’s team “had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in “a post-Harry divorce” book.

Notably, an inside source told OK! Magazine later that Meghan is “devastated” by the shocking claims.