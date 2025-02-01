David, Victoria Beckham's son Romeo spotted with new girlfriend

Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, was spotted looking effortlessly casual with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The 22-year-old footballer went on a romantic date with Kim on Friday, January 31, in London.

For a date night, he was seen wearing a big black Balenciaga jacket, a matching cap, black trousers, and chunky boots.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old model looked stylish in a black blazer, black trousers with a front slit, and leather boots.

She tied her long black hair in a high ponytail and accessorised her look with silver jewellery.

The couple, who publicly disclosed their relationship in November 2024, looked cheerful while leaving Cipriani restaurant in Mayfair and heading back to their car.

According to Daily Mail, Romeao’s girlfriend wore the same outfit a day before at David Beckham's BOSS launch event.

Notably, the lovebirds had a busy week as they helped David with his BOSS shoot on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

For the shoot, the 49-year-old football legend donned black underwear in his bold campaign for the brand.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim also joined Romeo’s father David, his mother Victoria, and his siblings Cruz and Harper for a family photo at Lightroom in London.