Fresh financial blow to Andrew will cost King Charles a lot of money

Prince Andrew is supposed to pay a rent arrangement for Royal Lodge where lives with former wife Sarah Ferguson.

But reports in the British media suggests that his residence at the mansion is subsidized by the king or other members of the royal family.

The Duke of York reportedly signed a 75-year lease in 2003 with the Crown Estate for the property, which includes an annual rent of £260,000.

Additionally, he was required to make a £1 million down payment when he moved in.

In a fresh report on the property occupied by Prince Andrew, GB News reported that The Duke of York was initially positioned to receive the property as a "grace and favour" residence.

"Following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, Queen Elizabeth II opted against this arrangement," the report said.

According to a leaked National Audit Office memo cited in the Daily Mail by Ephraim Hardcastle, "This option was declined in favour of a commercial arrangement."

GB News report said that the decision marked a significant shift in how the royal property would be managed, leading to the current commercial lease agreement under which Prince Andrew occupies the residence.

"Prince Andrew dealt major blow after being ordered to pay £30m for estate as royal rules changed," read GB News headline on Andrew's Royal Lodge arrangements.

It's still not known how Andrew, who seems to be unable to get the renovation work done at the lodge, would be willing to pay from his own pocket.

It's highly likely that his elder brother or children will come to his rescue.