Meghan Markle faces Invictus Games dilemma: 'She'll get criticized either way'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a tricky situation at their hands

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a dilemma related to the Winter Invictus Games 2025 as they’re likely to face criticism either way.

PR expert Riley Gardiner told The Express that whether attends the games or not, "Meghan's likely to face criticism".

"Meghan’s attendance at the Winter Invictus Games will obviously stir some conversation, like everything else she does,” he said.

He continued: "It’s easy to see why people might worry that her presence might distract from the main event which is supposed to highlight the bravery and resilience of the athletes. But on the other hand, Meghan brings attention to causes, so it might actually help shine a bigger spotlight on the Games."

"If she shows up, some might say she's overshadowing the athletes, while others might argue she’s supporting a great cause. If she stays home, people could accuse her of not backing her husband or the Invictus Games. It’s a tricky situation either way," he explained.

"As for Harry, I think having Meghan there would provide him with some emotional support. She’s always been a strong advocate for his work with the Invictus Games, and having her there could feel reassuring. But whatever happens, it’s clear they’ll be in it together," he concluded.

After serving in Afghanistan, Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games for wounded and sick veterans to compete in appropriate sports and win prizes.