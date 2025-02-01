Megan Fox limits contact with ex Machine Gun Kelly amid pregnancy

Megan Fox is solely focusing on her pregnancy after the Machine Gun Kelly breakup.

The actress, who is expecting her fourth child, first with ex-fiance Kelly, is reportedly prioritizing her baby.

Sources have revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024, "tried to make things work for many years" adding that "It was exhausting for Megan."

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK."

"She's doing okay. She's very excited about the baby," the source added.

Notably, these comments from the tipsters comes after Kelly posted a cryptic post on Instagram.

Amid drama with Fox, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Barker, wrote “How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything.”

It is worth mentioning that while Fox is preparing to welcome her child with the rapper, she is also mother to three children from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.