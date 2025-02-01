 
Zayn Malik makes tough call days after reunion with Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik makes major announcement

February 01, 2025

Zayn Malik has been forced to take a difficult decision amid his ongoing Stairway to the Sky Tour.

Just days after reuniting with his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, Zayn made a decision to postpone his Los Angeles shows.

Citing "vocal issues" as the reason, the singer made the announcement via his official Instagram handle.

On Friday, Zayn apologized to his fans, stating, "LA, I'm beyond sorry I have to do this, but my voice is really struggling."

He went on to write, "I've done everything possible yesterday and today to recover it but it unfortunately isn't back yet. I'm hopeful with all the remedies and rest."

"I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies. I'm only human," Zayn concluded.

This comes just days after Zayn reunited with Louis at his concert after years of having a strained relationship.

Addressing his fans from the stage, Zayn Malik shared during his concert, "Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight."

"He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight," he added.

