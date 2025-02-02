Lainey Wilson brings country flair to 'Grammy week'

Lainey Wilson is ready for Grammys week!

The country musician, who is renowned not only for her music but for her classic fashion statements, just unveiled her first look for the biggest upcoming night of music.

Taking to her official Instagram account the Heart Like a Truck crooner posted a carousel of pictures wearing a white ensemble.

Also rocking a sleek ponytail, Wilson wore a white cowboy hat and of course tied the look together with her signature bell bottom style.

The Wildflowers and Wild Horses hitmaker, who also launched her jewelry line titled, Whirlwind, after her August 2024 album, wore classy ornaments that included a pair of white earrings, golden bracelets on both her wrists and bold rings in her right hand.

She captioned the post, “Ponying up for GRAMMY week.”

This comes after Wilson announced her upcoming Whirlwind world tour, in support of her latest album, which she is set to kick off in March 2025.

This tour is set to be her biggest one yet, spanning for almost 5 months, where she will stop at ten different European cities before she returns back to US to perform a series of summer concerts.