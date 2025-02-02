Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift take major step after last year's break-in

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has ramped up security measures at his $6 million mansion after last year’s break-in, which saw thieves steal jewelry, cash, and sentimental items.

According to Daily Mail, the NFL tight end remains deeply unsettled by the incident and has invested heavily in security upgrades, including two guard dogs, 10 cameras, new lighting, and motion detectors, costing approximately $49,000.

The break-in, which occurred in October, resulted in losses of $100,000 in jewelry, $20,000 in cash, his first Super Bowl jersey, and a valuable watch, later recovered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Moreover, the burglary occurred on the same day as a separate break-in at the home of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating a possible international crime ring targeting high-profile athletes, with other victims including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and NBA star Luka Dončić.

While Kelce is preparing for next weekend’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, sources close to him say he remains “really bothered” by the incident and has taken steps to ensure his safety.

Furthermore, his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift is also believed to have influenced his security decisions, with his mansion’s gated community providing an added layer of privacy.

Additionally, Kelce has yet to speak publicly about the burglary, while Mahomes addressed the situation briefly, calling it “frustrating” and “disappointing” but refraining from further comment due to the ongoing investigation.