Rod Stewart determined to 'build' LA 'back up' post wildfires

Rod Stewart is passionate to aid the victims of the LA wildfire.

The iconic musician delighted fans after he took the stage of the FireAid benefit concert and stated of Los Angeles, “It’s the most gorgeous place in the world.

‘Unfortunately, we have fires, heavy rains and quakes. But we’ll put up with that because it’s heaven. We’re all here to build it back up,” he added.

The two FireAid concerts, about which, Stewart admitted that performing there was “the greatest privilege ever” saw more than 20 artists gather together, for a span of over five hours, to raise funds for the victims of the LA fires.

Other notable stars who took the stage include, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Pink, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Dr Dre, Alanis Morisette and the surviving members of Nirvana.

He even shared how one of his team members lost all their belongings to the devastating infernos, revealing, “My audio guy lost absolutely everything. He told me the most important thing he lost was his suits and tuxedos. I said, ‘Go and get yourself measured up. I’ll replace them’.”

Stewart and his wife, Penny were also amongst people who were threatened by the fire, however, luckily, their 65-million-dollar mansion was spared.