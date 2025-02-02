Kate Middleton talks about 'compassion and empathy'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has talked about ‘compassion and empathy’ towards one another as she writes in the foreword to The Shaping Us Framework.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published The Shaping Us Framework, which describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout the lives.

In the foreword, Kate Middleton writes, “To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance…

“That means taking a profound look at ourselves and our own behaviours, emotions, and feelings. It means getting much better at acting with compassion and empathy towards one another… better understanding how we can protect and build upon what connects and unites us… and acknowledging that society is something we build together, through the actions we take every day.”

She further says, “At the heart of all of this is the need for us to develop and nurture a set of social and emotional skills which we must prioritise if we are to thrive.”