Shakira drops major message ahead of Grammy return on her birthday

Shakira is set to make a grand return to the Grammys.

While the Columbian singer prepares for an electrifying performance at the prestigious event on February 2, the occasion will be extra special as it also marks her birthday.

On Saturday, Shakira took to Instagram to share the major news.

Sharing photos of herself in chic white crop top and matching trousers, the Whenever, Wherever singer revealed in the caption, "I’m coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday!"

"See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs," Shakira added.

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section.

One wrote, "OMG SHAKI! I'M OVERWHELMED THIS DAY."

Another added, "Looks gorgeous queen."

"You left us breathless!!!" the third comment read.

This post comes after Shakira shared an adorable photo with her kids.

The picture shared on her Instagram featured the Waka Waka songstress hugging her two sons Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, whom she shares with ex partner Gerard Piqué.

In the caption, she wrote, "Amor a la mexicana!" which translates into "Mexican love!"